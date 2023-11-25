Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

ZTS stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.21. The company had a trading volume of 635,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.