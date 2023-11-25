Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lifted by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $180.21 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

