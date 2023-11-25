Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.03.

ZS stock opened at $193.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.67.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

