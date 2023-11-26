1,005 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.38. 1,869,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,719. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,816,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,228,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,045,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,228,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,165 shares of company stock worth $144,224,640 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

