2,937,511 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,937,511 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,233,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 2.9% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 2,559,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

