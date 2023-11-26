90,795 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Acquired by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Proto Labs makes up approximately 1.6% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.35% of Proto Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Proto Labs by 9.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Proto Labs by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 9.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $37.10. 39,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRLB

About Proto Labs

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.