ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.85

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $744,464.71 and approximately $1.85 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000075 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $128.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

