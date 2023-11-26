ABCMETA (META) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $125.35

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $744,625.94 and $125.35 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000075 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $128.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

