Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

ANF opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $75.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after buying an additional 679,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

