Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.7 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.