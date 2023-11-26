Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.68.

ASO stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 307.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 231,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $615,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

