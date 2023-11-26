Aion (AION) Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $549.60 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00140288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 180.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002686 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.