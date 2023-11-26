Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$90.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
