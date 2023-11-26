American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $19.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.30.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AEO opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

