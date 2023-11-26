American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,574,000 after buying an additional 265,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.