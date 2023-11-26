Analysts Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT at $40.83

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

