Analysts Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) PT at GBX 42.39

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 42.39 ($0.53).

BOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of boohoo group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 18.50 ($0.23) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 33.16 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.87. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 60.94 ($0.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. The stock has a market cap of £421.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.71 and a beta of 1.83.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

