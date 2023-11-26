Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $87.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

