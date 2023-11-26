Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.08.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.