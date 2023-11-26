Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.64 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $99.64 million and $3.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00012334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

