Ark Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Ark has a total market cap of $237.91 million and approximately $165.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002072 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003248 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,172,790 coins and its circulating supply is 177,172,672 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

