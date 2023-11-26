Arweave Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Arweave has a total market cap of $489.80 million and $6.60 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $7.48 or 0.00020117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,197.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.21 or 0.00602744 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00123484 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
