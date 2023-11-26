ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0518 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. ASD has a market cap of $34.24 million and $1.65 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05205807 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,636,240.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

