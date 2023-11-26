ATB Capital Trims SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Target Price to $4.00

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNDL Stock Performance

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.87. SNDL has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in SNDL in the third quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SNDL in the first quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SNDL by 41.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SNDL in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SNDL in the second quarter worth $34,000.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

