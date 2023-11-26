Aufman Associates Inc Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aufman Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 24.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.33. 318,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

