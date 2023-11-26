Aufman Associates Inc Sells 253 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aufman Associates Inc lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,653 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for 5.4% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 132.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 162,417 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 647,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,921. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $77.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

