Aufman Associates Inc Sells 508 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aufman Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,480,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $414.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

