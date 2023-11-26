Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $21.24 or 0.00056314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and approximately $370.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004989 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 129.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,100,081 coins and its circulating supply is 365,067,171 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

