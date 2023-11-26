Avalanche Price Tops $20.40 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and approximately $314.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $20.40 or 0.00054853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004900 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 162.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,100,110 coins and its circulating supply is 365,067,200 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

