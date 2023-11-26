Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,071 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $27,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000.

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

