Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.84. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.