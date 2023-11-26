Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $870.54 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $870.54 million and $204.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.59 or 0.00017586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,486.43 or 1.00042415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,108,163 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.26244571 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 378 active market(s) with $95,117,952.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

