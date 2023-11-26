AXQ Capital LP Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AXQ Capital LP cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,671 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.