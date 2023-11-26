B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 12,925 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $90.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.