B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,428 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -127.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

