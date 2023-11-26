B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 1,081 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,688.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,569.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,522.17. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,797.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

