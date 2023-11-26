B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

