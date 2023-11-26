Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,574,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

