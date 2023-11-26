Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $295.78 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $295.78 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.20 or 0.05515760 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,819,799 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,079,799 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

