Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

COA opened at GBX 69.40 ($0.87) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.70 ($1.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.48. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,470.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68.

In related news, insider Rajiv Sharma sold 725,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £536,781.20 ($671,564.12). 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

