Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on the stock.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

PAF stock opened at GBX 16.32 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.57. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.34 million, a P/E ratio of 544.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 5.35%. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

