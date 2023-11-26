Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,413 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $185.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $161.91 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

