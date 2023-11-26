Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $226.43 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.43 billion and approximately $124.95 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $226.43 or 0.00603506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,519.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00123675 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,569,756 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

