Bitcoin Price Tops $37,395.80 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $731.23 billion and $12.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $37,395.80 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00603833 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00123716 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020438 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,553,862 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
