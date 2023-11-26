Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $226,469.97 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.99518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.34311873 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $82,383.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

