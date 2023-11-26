Bittensor One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.84 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $260.83 or 0.00700349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $6.84 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,225,553 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,225,553. The last known price of Bittensor is 268.66171316 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,022,102.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

