BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 165 ($2.06).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTA

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.