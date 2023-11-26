Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 181.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $28.63 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.25%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

