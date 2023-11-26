BNB (BNB) Market Cap Achieves $35.15 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. BNB has a total market cap of $35.15 billion and $596.73 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $231.72 or 0.00617612 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,411 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
