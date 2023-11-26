BNB (BNB) Market Cap Achieves $35.15 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. BNB has a total market cap of $35.15 billion and $596.73 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $231.72 or 0.00617612 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,411 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,501.7420756. The last known price of BNB is 233.76540904 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1787 active market(s) with $543,381,602.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

