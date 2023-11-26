BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $35.24 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. BNB has a total market cap of $35.24 billion and $536.07 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $232.32 or 0.00620629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,448 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,501.7420756. The last known price of BNB is 233.76540904 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1787 active market(s) with $543,381,602.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.